Willson (hip) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Willson returned from a four-game hiatus due to a hamstring injury in Week 16, but he didn't receive a target over 22 offensive snaps. His late addition to the injury report isn't a good sign for the NFC West championship game. Jacob Hollister is primed to be the No. 1 running back regardless, and Tyrone Swoopes will bump into a No. 2 role if Willson can't go.