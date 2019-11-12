Seahawks' Luke Willson: Potentially serious injury
Coach Pete Carroll said Willson suffered a "legit" hamstring injury during this past Monday's win over the 49ers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Carroll is rarely transparent on injury severity, but his openness on Willson's account signals this could be a serious issue. Even if Willson's able to recover during the team's upcoming bye, it looks like he may be the third tight-end option when the Seahawks take the field next Nov. 24 against the Eagles. Willson looked like the No. 2 tight end behind Jacob Hollister before the injury, and Ed Dickson (knee) will be activated off IR before Week 12's game.
