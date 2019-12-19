Play

Willson (hamstring) practiced in full Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Willson is set to put an end to a four-game absence, the result of a hamstring injury. On Monday, coach Pete Carroll told Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times that there was "no way" Willson wouldn't return to action Sunday against the Cardinals. Willson's ability to handle every practice rep Wednesday confirms as much, but his workload remains unknown due to the presence of Jacob Hollister, who has fared well with increased run.

