Willson signed a contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Willson's spot on the 53-man roster comes following the Seahawks' decision to trade Nick Vannett to the Steelers. The 29-year-old tight end now rejoins Seattle's roster to provide depth behind Will Dissly.

