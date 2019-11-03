Willson is expected to remain the Seahawks' starting tight end Sunday against the Buccaneers after the Seahawks elected not to activate Ed Dickson (knee) from injured reserve this week, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Dickson is still eligible for activation within the next two weeks, so Willson will probably be in store for a decreased role sooner rather than later. He played 43 of the Seahawks' 60 offensive snaps in the Week 8 win over the Falcons, finishing with one reception for a seven-yard gain.