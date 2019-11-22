Play

Willson (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Willson missed a second straight practice, further reinforcing the notion that he's unlikely to play Sunday against the Eagles. That could leave Seattle in a tight spot since Ed Dickson (knee) -- who was activated off IR on Wednesday -- may return to IR after a setback in his recovery. Jacob Hollister is currently the only healthy tight end on the active roster, so the Seahawks will likely promote Tyrone Swoopes from the practice squad as a secondary tight-end option.

