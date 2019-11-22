Seahawks' Luke Willson: Sits out another practice
Willson (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Willson missed a second straight practice, further reinforcing the notion that he's unlikely to play Sunday against the Eagles. That could leave Seattle in a tight spot since Ed Dickson (knee) -- who was activated off IR on Wednesday -- may return to IR after a setback in his recovery. Jacob Hollister is currently the only healthy tight end on the active roster, so the Seahawks will likely promote Tyrone Swoopes from the practice squad as a secondary tight-end option.
More News
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Unlikely to play Week 12•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Potentially serious injury•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Done for night•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Not listed with injury•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Not practicing at full speed•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
There are plenty of question marks on the injury report in Week 12, beginning with a Thursday...
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Start Walker?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including how he's handling...
-
WR Preview: Play Hilton if he plays?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 12, including...