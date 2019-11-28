Seahawks' Luke Willson: Sits out of practice
Willson (hamstring) did not participate in practice Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Wilson has already missed one game and had a bye week to recover. With Jacob Hollister (toe) also ailing, Tyrone Swoopes may see extra snaps Monday night.
More News
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Not playing Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Sits out another practice•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Unlikely to play Week 12•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Potentially serious injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Bench Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Backfield messes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 13 including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...