Willson caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Falcons.

Willson is clearly the Seahawks' top tight end with Will Dissly (Achilles) out of the picture, as he garnered 43 of 61 offensive snaps (70 percent). However, neither Willson or Jacob Hollister (two catches for 18 yards) have made a real impact as a receiving option yet.