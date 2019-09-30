Seahawks' Luke Willson: Snags two passes in season debut
Willson caught both of his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Cardinals.
The Seahawks have full confidence in starter Will Dissly, as he played 50 offensive snaps compared to 16 for Willson. However, Willson's a solid rotational piece, as he has five years of history with the Seahawks and clearly still has chemistry with Russell Wilson. He shouldn't be counted on in the fantasy realm, especially with the chance Ed Dickson (knee) returns Week 9 versus the Buccaneers.
