Willson caught both targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win against the Buccaneers.

Willson left the game for an extended period to be evaluated for a rib injury, but he returned and finished the contest without a hiccup. Jacob Hollister stole the show at tight end, however, as he hauled in four passes for 37 yards and two scores, including the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Willson's in danger of dropping to the No. 2 role behind Hollister in Week 10's matchup against the division-leading 49ers.

