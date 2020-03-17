Seahawks' Luke Willson: Stays in Seattle
Willson is re-signing with the Seahawks, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Willson rejoined the team in late September but never managed to pass Jacob Hollister on the depth chart. With Hollister receiving a second-round tender and Greg Olsen brought in last month, Willson's roster spot may depend on the health of Will Dissly, who is recovering from a torn Achilles.
