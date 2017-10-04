Seahawks' Luke Willson: Strikes again
Willson hauled in a six-yard touchdown in Sunday's 46-18 win over the Colts.
Willson slipped out into the flat early in the fourth quarter and waltzed into the end zone after a Russell Wilson play fake. It was Willson's second touchdown in as many games or, in other words, two more than Jimmy Graham has all season. Willson has long been a sneaky target down in the red zone, but playing him has some risks. While he might come up with a touchdown once in a while, he could also walk away with 10-yard game. It might hurt to watch him score while not in your lineup, but don't go digging for fool's gold.
