Seahawks' Luke Willson: Suffers concussion Sunday
Willson (concussion) was ruled out of Sunday's game at San Francisco, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
With Jimmy Graham running on all cylinders for much of the season, Willson has been relegated to a bit part in the offense, gathering in five of eight passes for 28 yards over the last seven games. That said, two of those receptions doubled as touchdowns, so he's still looked at on occasion in the red zone. Diagnosed with a concussion Sunday, his next game action will be subject to the league's protocol for head injuries.
More News
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Finds the end zone•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Nabs 13-yard pass•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Strikes again•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Hauls in touchdown in loss to Titans•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Could get more targets in Week 3•
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...