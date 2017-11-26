Seahawks' Luke Willson: Suffers concussion Sunday

Willson (concussion) was ruled out of Sunday's game at San Francisco, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

With Jimmy Graham running on all cylinders for much of the season, Willson has been relegated to a bit part in the offense, gathering in five of eight passes for 28 yards over the last seven games. That said, two of those receptions doubled as touchdowns, so he's still looked at on occasion in the red zone. Diagnosed with a concussion Sunday, his next game action will be subject to the league's protocol for head injuries.