Willson exited Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a rib injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Willson snagged one pass for four yards before departing. His exit leaves Jacob Hollister as the only remaining tight end for the Seahawks. If Willson's unable to return, he'll look to get healthy for Week 10's matchup against the division-leading 49ers.