Seahawks' Luke Willson: Suffers injury against Bucs
Willson exited Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a rib injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Willson snagged one pass for four yards before departing. His exit leaves Jacob Hollister as the only remaining tight end for the Seahawks. If Willson's unable to return, he'll look to get healthy for Week 10's matchup against the division-leading 49ers.
More News
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Set to retain starting gig Week 9•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Snags one pass in win•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Increased duties on tap•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Two catches in win•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Snags two passes in season debut•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Returns to Seattle•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...