Willson caught two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 32-28 win over the Browns.

Will Dissly left in the first half with a potentially season-ending Achilles injury, so Willson stepped into the No. 1 tight end role for the remainder of the outing. He didn't make use of his his increased role, although more chances could be on tap after a week of practicing as the starter. Willson's not as talented as Dissly, but Russell Wilson targeted Will Dissly five times in the red zone this year, so Willson could absorb some of those opportunities.