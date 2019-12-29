Play

Willson (hip) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Omar Ruiz of NFL Network reports.

Willson fell on his hip awkwardly in Friday's practice and was unable to recover in time. This will be the fifth time in the last six games Willson watches from the sidelines, as he was previously bothered by a hamstring injury. Jacob Hollister will be the undisputed No. 1 tight end while Tyrone Swoopes rotates in.

