Seahawks' Luke Willson: Unlikely to play SNF
Willson (hip) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Omar Ruiz of NFL Network reports.
Willson fell on his hip awkwardly in Friday's practice and was unable to recover in time. This will be the fifth time in the last six games Willson watches from the sidelines, as he was previously bothered by a hamstring injury. Jacob Hollister will be the undisputed No. 1 tight end while Tyrone Swoopes rotates in.
More News
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Pops up on injury report•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: No targets in loss•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Will return to action Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Limited showing Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Puts in full practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Looks primed to return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...