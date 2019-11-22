Willson (hamstring) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Willson was unable to practice Wednesday and Thursday which puts him on track to miss Sunday's contest. Assuming he's sidelined, Jacob Hollister should see a heavy workload as Seattle's top tight end. Tyrone Swoopes was promoted from the practice squad and would serve as the No. 2 option.