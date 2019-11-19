Coach Pete Carroll said he doesn't believe Willson (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Eagles, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Carroll claimed Willson had a "legit" hamstring issue following Week 10's win over the 49ers, and it doesn't look like he made enough progress during the bye week to warrant much optimism. If Willson is indeed ruled out, Jacob Hollister will be the Seahawks' top tight end while Ed Dickson (knee) is expected to return from IR and fill a serviceable role.