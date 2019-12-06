Willson (hamstring) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Rams in L.A., John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a hamstring injury, Willson seems poised to miss a third consecutive contest. In Willson's continued absence, the Seahawks will rely on Jacob Hollister to handle most of the tight end reps, with Tyrone Swoopes on hand for anything that remains.