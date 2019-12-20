Willson (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Willson fulfilled coach Pete Carroll's prediction from Monday in which he stated there's "no way" the tight end doesn't play Sunday for the first time since Week 10, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. In his return, Willson may take a back seat to fellow TE Jacob Hollister, who logged between 69 and 81 percent of the offensive snaps during the former's four-game absence. For the season, Willson has posted an 8-79-0 line on 10 targets across seven appearances.