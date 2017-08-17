Seahawks' Luke Willson: Won't play Friday
Willson (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Vikings, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.
Willson's minor groin injury shouldn't linger for much longer, as the Seahawks expect to have him back on the field next week against the Chiefs. During his absence Friday, Nick Vannett figures to see additional work behind Jimmy Graham at tight end.
More News
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Not expected to play vs. Chargers•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Carrying groin injury•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Re-signs with Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: To test market•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Scored first TD of season•
-
Seahawks' Luke Willson: Full practice participant Wednesday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft. And it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...