Play

Seahawks' Luke Willson: Won't play Friday

Willson (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Vikings, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Willson's minor groin injury shouldn't linger for much longer, as the Seahawks expect to have him back on the field next week against the Chiefs. During his absence Friday, Nick Vannett figures to see additional work behind Jimmy Graham at tight end.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories