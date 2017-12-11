McDowell (head) allegedly was arrested for disorderly conduct early Sunday morning in Atlanta, Ga., Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

A 2017 second-round pick of the Seahawks, McDowell's rookie campaign ended abruptly when he sustained facial and head injuries in a July ATV accident. On the NFI list as of Week 1, he was officially ruled out for the year by head coach Pete Carroll on Nov. 27. McDowell has a legal concern hanging over his head, which must be litigated before any sort of punishment is levied by the team or NFL.

