Seahawks' Malik McDowell: Arrested Sunday
McDowell (head) allegedly was arrested for disorderly conduct early Sunday morning in Atlanta, Ga., Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
A 2017 second-round pick of the Seahawks, McDowell's rookie campaign ended abruptly when he sustained facial and head injuries in a July ATV accident. On the NFI list as of Week 1, he was officially ruled out for the year by head coach Pete Carroll on Nov. 27. McDowell has a legal concern hanging over his head, which must be litigated before any sort of punishment is levied by the team or NFL.
More News
-
Seahawks' Malik McDowell: Won't play in 2017•
-
Seahawks' Malik McDowell: Lands on NFI list•
-
Seahawks' Malik McDowell: Out indefinitely•
-
Seahawks' Malik McDowell: Reports to camp•
-
Seahawks' Malik McDowell: Suffers head injury in ATV accident•
-
Seahawks' Malik McDowell: Exits practice with minor foot injury•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...