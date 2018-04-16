McDowell (concussion) is expected to be released in the near future, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

McDowell still hasn't received medical clearance from the concussion he suffered in an off-the-field incident last summer. While it appears the Seahawks have given up on their 2017 second-round pick, it's possible another team could take a chance on the former Michigan State standout.

