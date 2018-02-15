Play

McDowell's (concussion) long-term future remains in doubt, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

McDowell, a 2017 second-rounder, spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve after suffering "a really bad concussion" during a mid-July ATV accident. While there haven't been any reports of a setback in his recovery, the Michigan State product remains without a timetable for return.

