Seahawks' Malik McDowell: Future remains in doubt
McDowell's (concussion) long-term future remains in doubt, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
McDowell, a 2017 second-rounder, spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve after suffering "a really bad concussion" during a mid-July ATV accident. While there haven't been any reports of a setback in his recovery, the Michigan State product remains without a timetable for return.
