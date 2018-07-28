Clarifying an earlier report by Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, McDowell (concussion) has been placed on the non-football injury list rather than the injured reserve list, per NFL Communications.

McDowell was waived with a non-football injury designation Thursday, landing on the NFI list after he went unclaimed. Given the severity of his concussion following an ATV accident last offseason, there's a significant chance that the second-year player will never see the field in the NFL.