Seahawks' Malik McDowell: Out indefinitely
Head coach Pete Carroll informed reporters Monday that McDowell (head) will be sidelined "quite a while," Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.
McDowell was involved in an ATV accident a few weeks prior to training camp that resulted in a head injury. He originally projected to back up Ahtyba Rubin at defensive tackle, but it now remains to be seen if he will be ready for the start of the season. There is currently no official timetable for recovery.
