Seahawks' Malik McDowell: Remains on NFI list
McDowell (concussion) remains on the Seahawks' non-football injury list, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
McDowell was waived by Seattle with a non-football injury prior to the 2018 season but reverted to the team's NFI list after going unclaimed. The 22-year-old still seems unlikely to ever put on an NFL uniform after suffering a head injury in an ATV accident after being drafted during the second round of the 2017 draft.
