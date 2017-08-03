Seahawks' Malik McDowell: Reports to camp
McDowell (head) reported to training camp and was placed on the Non-Football Injury list Thursday.
McDowell suffered a head injury in an ATV accident a few weeks ago that prevented him from joining the Seahawks when camp began. It's a positive sign that he's joined the team, but he may still be facing a long-term absence. He'll remain without a concrete return timetable until more specifics on his injury are fleshed out.
