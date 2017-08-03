McDowell (head) reported to training camp and was placed on the Non-Football Injury list Thursday.

McDowell suffered a head injury in an ATV accident a few weeks ago that prevented him from joining the Seahawks when camp began. It's a positive sign that he's joined the team, but he may still be facing a long-term absence. He'll remain without a concrete return timetable until more specifics on his injury are fleshed out.

