Seahawks' Malik McDowell: Suffers head injury in ATV accident
McDowell was placed on the reserve/did not report list after suffering a head injury during an ATV accident recently, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.
Specifics on the injury haven't been released, but it appears he may be dealing with a concussion and some other facial injuries. Coach Pete Carroll was noncommittal regarding McDowell's availability for the 2017 season, which would indicate it's a relatively serious issue. More details should emerge in the coming few weeks, but McDowell, who was slated to be a part of the team's defensive line rotation, is likely heading towards an extended absence.
