Seahawks' Malik McDowell: Unlikely to play again
McDowell (concussion) is unlikely to resume his playing career, Yahoo's Charles Robinson reports. "It was clear from the moment of injury that it was an extremely long shot he'd ever play again," Robinson noted.
McDowell is reportedly dealing with extensive brain/eye trauma as a result of an ATV accident he was involved in last summer. The Seahawks have been careful to keep his situation under wraps, though it's truly been an extremely disappointing situation for both sides after Seattle drafted him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. There have been rumors the team is expected to terminate his contract in the near future.
