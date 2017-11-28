Seahawks' Malik McDowell: Won't play in 2017
McDowell (head) will not see the field for the Seahawks this season, The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
McDowell was placed on the Non-Football Injury list prior to the season due to an ATV accident over the summer resulted in a concussion and other injuries. Head coach Pete Carroll indicated the rookie second-round pick is not remotely close to making a return, and his availability for next year also remains a question mark.
More News
-
Seahawks' Malik McDowell: Lands on NFI list•
-
Seahawks' Malik McDowell: Out indefinitely•
-
Seahawks' Malik McDowell: Reports to camp•
-
Seahawks' Malik McDowell: Suffers head injury in ATV accident•
-
Seahawks' Malik McDowell: Exits practice with minor foot injury•
-
Seahawks' Malik McDowell: Second-round pick for Seattle•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.