McDowell (head) will not see the field for the Seahawks this season, The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

McDowell was placed on the Non-Football Injury list prior to the season due to an ATV accident over the summer resulted in a concussion and other injuries. Head coach Pete Carroll indicated the rookie second-round pick is not remotely close to making a return, and his availability for next year also remains a question mark.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop