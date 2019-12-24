Turner caught one of three targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Cardinals.

With Josh Gordon (suspension) out of the lineup, Turner stepped back into the No. 3 wideout role, logging 29 offensive snaps compared to David Moore's 10 and Jaron Brown's seven. Turner's far less talented than the likes of Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, so his upside is limited in a typically run-heavy scheme.