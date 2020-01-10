Seahawks' Malik Turner: Bumps to full participant
Turner (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The Seahawks have yet to declare if Turner has completed his journey through the concussion protocol, but elevating from 'limited' activity Wednesday to uncapped one day later bodes well for the second-year wide receiver being cleared before Sunday's visit to Green Bay. Coach Pete Carroll is expected to speak to the media Friday, so Turner's fate could be revealed at that point.
