Turner hauled in all three targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers.

Turner played 20 of a possible 67 defensive snaps (30 percent), coming in No 4 among receivers and well ahead of Jaron Brown (11) and David Moore (10). While he's earned the trust of Russell Wilson in some key situations this season, Turner's fantasy upside is limited, surpassing 35 yards just once over 14 games.