Turner (concussion) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's divisional-round game at Green Bay, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Now that Turner got through the concussion protocol, he's set to serve as the Seahawks' No. 3 wide receiver behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. While his contributions were sporadic throughout the regular season, Turner averaged a whopping 11.1 YPT and 16.3 YPC on 22 targets scattered across 15 games.