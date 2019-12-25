Turner was listed as a non-participant Wednesday on the Seahawks' estimated practice report with a concussion, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Turner's inclusion on the Seahawks' first injury report of Week 17 was a surprise, given that no reports had surfaced coming out of Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Cardinals indicating that the second-year wideout had sustained an injury in the contest. The 23-year-old will now have two days' worth of practice to try and increase his activity and potentially gain clearance of the NFL's five-step concussion protocol ahead of this weekend's matchup with the 49ers.