Seahawks' Malik Turner: Dresses for six games
Turner caught two of three passes for 20 yards in six games during the 2018 season.
Turner registered just 7.2 offensive snaps per game this season. He's still young as he'll turn 23 years old by the start of next season, so the Seahawks are hoping he'll develop into a more-established asset. Turner will become a restricted free agent in March.
