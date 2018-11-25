Seahawks' Malik Turner: First career reception
Turner snagged one of two targets for 19 yards in Sunday's win over the Panthers.
Turner's barely used in Seattle's offense but he gained a first down on his first career catch. Both of Turner's targets came on back-to-back plays, but he failed to haul in the second one.
