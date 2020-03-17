Seahawks' Malik Turner: Gets tendered by 'Hawks
The Seahawks tendered exclusive rights free agent Turner on Monday, Andy Patton of USA Today reports.
In his first season as a regular in Seattle's offense, Turner managed a career-best three catches in Weeks 2 and 15, while six of his 15 grabs went for more than 20 yards. He'll continue to work for slotting at wide receiver behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, with David Moore and potentially a draft pick his primary competition in 2020.
