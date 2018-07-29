Seahawks' Malik Turner: Inks deal with Seahawks

Turner has signed a deal with the Seahawks, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Turner, an undrafted rookie, played college ball at Illinois where he recorded 143 catches for 1804 yards and 10 touchdowns over a four-year career. He boasts good size for a wideout, but faces a steep uphill climb to crack the Seahawks' final 53-man roster.

Our Latest Stories