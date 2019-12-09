Play

Turner caught one of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Rams.

Turner logged 15 offensive snaps while David Moore played 14, as Josh Gordon looks like he's pulled away with the No. 3 wideout job, recording 37 snaps. There will be limited fantasy upside for Turner as long as this rotation remains intact.

