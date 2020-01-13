Seahawks' Malik Turner: No catches in playoff loss
Turner, who didn't catch any of his three targets during Sunday's 28-23 divisional-round loss to the Packers, finished with 15 receptions for 245 yards and a touchdown over 15 regular-season games.
Turner was the team's No. 3 wide receiver during this playoff loss, and he had a costly drop, which would've been a first down, on the team's final offensive drive. Overall this year, Turner rotated with David Moore and Jaron Brown as the team's No. 3 wideout behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Turner will be an exclusive-rights free agent in March, and he stands a good chance to make the 53-man roster in 2020 due to his consistent usage on special teams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
01/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reacts to the Browns hiring Kevin Stefanski before breaking...
-
Dynasty QB rankings update
Heath Cummings says three of the four quarterbacks playing in championship weekend are tough...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.