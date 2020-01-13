Turner, who didn't catch any of his three targets during Sunday's 28-23 divisional-round loss to the Packers, finished with 15 receptions for 245 yards and a touchdown over 15 regular-season games.

Turner was the team's No. 3 wide receiver during this playoff loss, and he had a costly drop, which would've been a first down, on the team's final offensive drive. Overall this year, Turner rotated with David Moore and Jaron Brown as the team's No. 3 wideout behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Turner will be an exclusive-rights free agent in March, and he stands a good chance to make the 53-man roster in 2020 due to his consistent usage on special teams.