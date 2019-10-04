Play

Turner didn't receive a target in Thursday's 30-29 win over the Rams.

Although Turner didn't get a look, he logged 17 of 74 possible offensive snaps, tying David Moore for the fourth-most among receivers. The two weren't far behind Jaron Brown, he recorded 23, as the Seahawks are rotating among the three behind Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

