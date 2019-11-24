Play

Turner caught a 33-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Eagles.

The Seahawks caught the Eagles off-guard in the first quarter with a flea flicker, and Russell Wilson found Turner in the end zone for his only passing touchdown of the afternoon. This was Turner's first touchdown of his career, and he now has 10 catches for 186 yards on 13 targets this year. His fantasy ceiling is still capped as a rotational option behind Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Josh Gordon.

