Turner (concussion) will participate in Wednesday's practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Coach Pete Carroll said Turner's status is "touch and go," so it'll likely take until Friday before we have an idea of his chances to play in Sunday's divisional-round matchup versus the Packers. The 23-year-old has missed the last two games. Turner figures to work as the Seahawks' third or fourth wide receiver if he can play.

