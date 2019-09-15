Turner caught all three of his targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 28-26 win over the Steelers.

When Jaron Brown committed his second penalty of the game in the second quarter, Turner came in as the team's No. 3 wide receiver. He caught all of his passes in the second quarter and was silent in the second half. Turner may have a shot to unseat Jaron Brown moving forward, but he'll be battling for a No. 4 spot once David Moore (shoulder) returns, which could be as early as Week 3 versus the Saints.