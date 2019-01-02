Seahawks' Malik Turner: Rises to 53-man roster
The Seahawks promoted Turner to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Seattle cut Turner ahead of Week 16's game and he landed on the team's practice squad. With safety Delano Hill (hip) going to injured reserve, Turner was brought up for depth at wide receiver with Doug Baldwin fighting a nagging knee injury. Turner has been active in six games this year and commanded just three targets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...