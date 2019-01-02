The Seahawks promoted Turner to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Seattle cut Turner ahead of Week 16's game and he landed on the team's practice squad. With safety Delano Hill (hip) going to injured reserve, Turner was brought up for depth at wide receiver with Doug Baldwin fighting a nagging knee injury. Turner has been active in six games this year and commanded just three targets.

