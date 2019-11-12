Play

Turner caught both targets for 35 yards in Monday's 27-24 overtime win against the 49ers.

Turner recorded a season-high 35 of a possible 74 offensive snaps, doubling his previous best of 17 snaps. The extra frame and Tyler Lockett's (lower leg) injury aided his increase in usage, but he still out-snapped David Moore (20) while Jaron Brown was a healthy scratch. The second-year pro didn't garner a target until overtime where he made two big catches, including one on third down. If Lockett's injury keeps him out when the Seahawks play next Nov. 24 against the Eagles, Turner has a case to be the No. 3 wideout behind D.K. Metcalf and Josh Gordon.

