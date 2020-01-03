Turner (concussion) was listed as a non-participant for Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Turner failed to suit up in Wednesday's practice and is in serious jeopardy of missing Sunday's wild-card game against Philadelphia. The fact that has still have to clear concussion protocol and likely log practice time Friday is a negative sign for his chances Sunday. If the 23-year-old were to miss the game, David Moore would likely work as the Seahawks' No. 3 wide receiver.