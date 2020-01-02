Play

Turner (concussion) didn't participate at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The 23-year-old missed the regular-season finale due to the concussion and has yet to return since he apparently suffered the injury Week 16. Turner will need to fully clear the concussion protocol to have a chance of suiting up for the wild-card matchup. David Moore figures to work as the No. 3 wide receiver should Turner remain sidelined.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories